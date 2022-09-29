Northern Elders Flay Isuguzoro Over Ethnic, Religious Politics’ Tag On Region





Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has expressed shock at a statement by the purported secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isuguzoro, in a language the group described as both “irresponsible and damaging to its own interests.”

NEF particularly faulted Isuguzoro for singling out the North as the bastion of ethnic and religious politics while he campaigns for Igbo presidency, complete with the threat that Nigeria would not be secure and united unless an Igbo president emerges.

LEADERSHIP however gathered that Mazi Isuguzoro is not the recognised secretary of Ohanaeze. The widely known spokesman of the apex Igbo group, who is the national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze is Dr Alex Ogbonnia under the leadership of the president-general, Prof George Obiozor.

Isuguzoro is from a faction of Ohanaeze led by Chidi Ibeh.

However, the Ohanaeze leadership recognised by the five state governors of South East is led by Obiozor.

In a statement issued by NEF director of publicity…





Source: Leadership Newspaper