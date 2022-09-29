Tinubu/Shettima: Nguroje’s Appointment Apt, Strategic – Group





The Coalition of Tinubu/Shettima Support Groups has described as apt and strategic the appointment of a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Babangida Nguroje, as Director, Parliamentarians, North-East, of the Bola Tinubu Presidential campaign.

The Coalition also described Tinubu as one Nigerian favourably disposed to the development, progress and unity of the country at all times.

The support group in a statement signed by its National Director, Dauda Mathias, commended the selection team and National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for making the wise choice in the appointment of a loyal, competent and experienced politician who enjoys the support of people of all categories especially the youths and vulnerable.

The group expressed confidence that Hon. Nguroje will gavernize massive voting-support for the APC presidential candidate beyond the North-East, given his vast experience and huge contact-base across the length and breath of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper