2023: Court To Hear Suit Seeking Tinubu, Atiku’s Disqualification Oct 6





Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja, has fixed October 6, 2022 to hear a suit seeking to disqualify the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for allegedly acting in breach of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The suit which was instituted by the immediate-past Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, and a non-governmental organisation under the aegis of the Incorporated Trustees of Rights for All International, is equally praying the court to disqualify the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, over the same allegation.

Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered service of all the relevant court processes as well as hearing notices on all the Defendants in the matter.

Nwajiuba, who is a chieftain of the APC and one of its presidential aspirants, had secured a leave of the court to sue both presidential candidates of his party and that of the PDP.

Specifically, the Plaintiffs, in the suit…





Source: Leadership Newspaper