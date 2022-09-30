Family Announces Funeral Arrangements For Josephine Nanbet Din





The family of late Captain Joseph Mangtup Din (rtd) has announced the funeral arrangements for Josephine Nanbet Din who passed away in London on September 10, 2022.

Jossy, as she was fondly called, was aged 49. She attended Baptist High School, Jos and later went to the University of Jos where she obtained a BSc in Economics.

Until her death, she was self-employed and distinguished herself in general contracting and real estate.

A statement by her family said, “She will be remembered for selflessness, kindness and infectious laughter.”

The statement by Edwin Din also said the service of songs would be on October 13 at St. Mark’s Church, 111 Hamilton Terrace, London NW8 9UT, between 4-6pm.

She will be interred at Hendon Cemetery & Crematorium, Holders Hill Road, London W7 1NB on October 14, after a funeral service.





Source: Leadership Newspaper