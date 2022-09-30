Family Eulogises Late Olarenwaju, Set To Inaugurate Memorial Foundation





In commemoration of the one year remembrance of late Dr Philip Olarenwaju, his family members are set to inaugurate a Foundation in his honour, to be named Dr Philip Olarenwaju Foundation.

According to Pastor Alex Onuche of the Refiners Finishers Church Abuja, he said the inauguration and remembrance activities were scheduled to take place on Friday September 30, 2022 at the 3Js Hotel, Utako in Abuja.

Pastor Onuche said the deceased lived an impactful life while he was alive.

He to late Olarenwaju family member that their father lived a worthy life as a teacher of principles, saying he was known for discipline and lived a life of truth.

Also speaking, the children of the deceased said: “Our father lived a worthy life and we thank God for his life. He was a teacher and many people knew him to be a great disciplinarian and that discipline impacted greatly in our lives.

“He lived a good life of truth and discipline and as his children, we are happy that we went through his teaching…





Source: Leadership Newspaper