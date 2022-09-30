Firm To Create Jobs, Wealth In Osun





The Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Babatunde Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has stated that, the ‘OjajaMore’ retail outlet, unveiled recently, is one of many set up to create direct and indirect jobs.

The mall, situated on Ibadan-Ile-Ife road, was constructed with 100 per cent local contents and will be a hub for 70 percent made in Nigeria goods which will increase the demand for well-packaged Nigerian-grown organic farm produce.

According to the paramount ruler, the launch of the massive groceries and retail outlet has further rekindled his quest to key into the federal government and Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN)’s idea of “creating a viable economy that demystifies the teeming demand for dollar for commodity exchange transforming Nigeria from a consuming to producing economy where we can deviate from an oil driven economy to exploring other readily available options.”

OjajaMore, he stressed, will give special preference to homegrown commodities to help reduce drastically importation…





Source: Leadership Newspaper