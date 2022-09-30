Group Condemns Killing Of Soldiers In Anambra





A group, Igbo People of Nigeria (IPN) has condemned the ambush and subsequent murder of soldiers on a routine patrol at Umunze in Orumba South local government area of Anambra State.

In a statement issued by Anayo Mbakwe yesterday, he described the incident as a national tragedy, barbaric and unacceptable.

Mbakwe said the people of the southeast are known to be loving, welcoming and hospitable.

He, however, said the latest turn of events, particularly in Anambra, is a serious cause for concern.

The group recalled the recent assassination attempt on the Senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah at Nkwo Enugwu-Ukwu in Njikoka local government area.

He believes these two unfortunate incidents have striking similarities and are distasteful to humanity in general and in Igbo land in particular.

He said killing of any sort, whether political, agitation or accidental is an act of terrorism and must not be condoned.

He, therefore, called on security agencies to fish out the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper