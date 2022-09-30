Heavy Downpour Claims 1, Displaces Many In Kwara





A torrential rainfall that lasted from Thursday night to Friday in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, has claimed the life of one woman.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the flood claimed the life of the victim at Onijo compound, Pakata area, Ilorin.

Four children also sustained injuries when the wall of a building caved in at Kankatu, Okelele area of Ilorin.

The victims, who were treated at Fatima Hospital, Alagbado, Okelele, Ilorin, have, however, been discharged.

Two bridges along Kulende Harmony Estate and Akerebiata area and another one between Medina and Technical area, Oloje; both in Ilorin reportedly collapsed as a result of the heavy downpour.

The flood also destroyed some houses and washed away fish farms and ponds in many areas of the town.

Kwara State government which confirmed the death of the woman at Pakata area, said that a wall fell on the woman during the rain and she died.

The state government in a statement jointly signed by the Commissioner for Environment, Mrs…





Source: Leadership Newspaper