KACCIMA: Dantata Inaugurates Interim Management Committee





Aminu Dantata has inaugurated a seven-man interim management committee to run the affairs of the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA).

Addressing the gathering at his Koki residence in Kano on Wednesday, the elder statesman called on the committee members to be diligent, focussed, and steadfast in the discharge of the task assigned to them.

Alhaji Dantata, who, in the recent past, spearheaded a reconciliation meeting for all stakeholders in the hitherto protracted disputes among the leadership of the Chamber, expressed happiness that truce has been arrived at and new life will be breathed into KACCIMA to take its srightful place in upholding the good and historical name of Kano in Commerce and Industry.

Alhaji Aminu stated that Kano Chamber of Commerce has a pivotal role to play in showcasing the business and industrial potentials of Kano world-wide.

He urged the members to uphold equity, justice, honesty and accountability in the affairs of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper