National Honours: Include PDP National Youth Leader, Buhari Urged





President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to expand the list of persons penciled down for this year’s National Honours, to include members of the opposition parties, who have paid their dues.

A young member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Kaduna State, Jabir T. Usman, who made the call on Friday, said the National Youth Leader of the PDP, Prince Muhammad Kadade Suleiman, deserved to be on the list given the feats achieved by the latter.

Usman said deserving members of the opposition parties should have been included in this year’s list of National Honours as being done when the PDP was in power at the centre.

“It’s a long established fact, when the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was at the helm of Nigeria’s affairs, the conferement of the ‘National Honours Award’ isn’t an exclusive exercise; confined to the people in government, or those who have direct connection to the government. The PDP evidently bestowed it based on merit and competency, to those who…





Source: Leadership Newspaper