Nigeria @ 62: Niger Deltans Have Nothing To Celebrate – MOSIEND





The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), has said that the people of the Niger Delta region have nothing to celebrate as Nigeria celebrates 62nd Independence Anniversary on October 1, 2022.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Friday, MOSIEND President, Kennedy Tonjo West, said Niger Deltans were suffering despite contributing over 80 per cent of revenue to the nation’s economy.

West said: “As we mark 62 years of Independence, as MOSIEND, there is nothing to celebrate. As MOSIEND, we are extremely worried about the safety of Niger Deltans, the destruction of our environment by oil exploration activities, the poor response to gas flaring be government and multinationals.

“The continued review of policies and framework in the oil and gas industry as well as political equation to keep the Niger Delta people in a small and disadvantaged position in a country they contribute 80 percent to its sustenance, just to keep us…





Source: Leadership Newspaper