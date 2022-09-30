Treat Retirees With Respect, Decency





There is clearly no reason whatsoever, for persons who have spent their productive years, diligently serving government at various levels, to retire to a life of penury. Even worse is the pervasive disrespect and indecency they are subjected to as they strive to get what is theirs as of right. Unfortunately, it is increasingly becoming clear that after service, retirees, especially those not fortunate enough to be covered by the contributory pension scheme, get the short end of the stick.

Recently, members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in Ogun State protested the non-payment of their 12 years’ gratuities estimated at N68 billion. The pensioners accused the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration of failing to fulfil its promises of prompt payment of their gratuities and other entitlements.

Like their counterparts in Ogun, pensioners in Benue State also protested the non-payment of six years of their gratuities and pensions despite Governor Samuel Ortom’s claims that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper