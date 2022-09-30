Unpaid Debt: Telecoms Threaten Withdrawal Of Services To Financial Institutions





Telecommunications operators are threatening to withdraw their services to banks and other financial institutions in Nigeria due to their unwillingness to pay their debts.

To this end, bank customers will not be able to make ATM withdrawal or do transfers as well as other digital banking related services, if the telecommunications operators withdraw their services.

Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria(ALTON), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, at ongoing Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association(NITRA), ICT Growth Conference 2.0, with the theme: ‘Creating a Digital Ecosystem in Nigeria:The Hurdles The Gains,’ said the debt payment has lingered for too long.

Adebayo said, the plan for payment of the services rendered to bank customers, which is paid on the go by the customers, is long over due.





Source: Leadership Newspaper