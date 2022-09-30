Utilising NIPPs’ 2,800MW Stranded Capacity To Reduce Electricity Shortfall





Power Holding Company (NDPHC), a company owned by the federal, states and local governments, have the capacity to generate over 3,500 MW of electricity, being 50 per cent of the country’s current total generating capacity, with a tariff that is 28 per cent per kilowatt cheaper than other thermal producers, it only allowed to supply 700MW by the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The structure and operation of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) bring to mind the question of whether its managers truly want the country to grow. With the shield of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), the federal government gives priority of supply to private entities, tilting the market operation solely in favour of the Independent Power Producers that must recoup their investments.

The arrangement has thus edged out the NIPPs that of under the NDPHC or made them the last resort. Today, the company’s interventions cut across the entire…





Source: Leadership Newspaper