Buhari Marks Last Independence Day As President





In his last Independence Day speech, President Muhammadu Buhari gave himself a pass mark in his seven years in office so far.

This is just as the president said he is pained by the 7 months old strike by the Academic Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU).

In his Independence Day broadcast this morning to mark Nigeria’s 62nd Independence, President Buhari listed the successes recorded by his administration in tackling insecurity and economy.

Buhari also thanked Nigerians who believed in him, propelled and stood by him in his quest to bequeath a country where all citizens have equal opportunities to achieve their lives desires in a peaceful atmosphere.

According to him, “when you elected me, I readily acknowledged that the tasks before me were daunting but surmountable because of the growing national consensus that our chosen route to national development was democracy.

“This democracy was to be anchored on a clear understanding, application and the principles of separation of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper