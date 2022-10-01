Crelor Space Launches Digital Training, Learning, Info Platform For Upskill





In today’s world, the sojourn to self-development and career advancement is undoubtedly tough for many. As a result, it is not uncommon to see some of us struggle in establishing career paths.

From the impaired systems of education in the nation and the unavailability of resources, readily available to us for career growth, an average young and adult finds it hard to identify their purpose and thereby becomes frustrated with what they do, which impacts the nation negatively.

Gone are the days when years of studying guaranteed employment in the lucrative areas of the corporate world. The system of education does little in upskilling to establish successful careers, and that has affected the youths, adults and the nation in several ways.

According to a report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the rate of unemployment in Nigeria has risen to 33%.

By that token, Crelor Space decided to embark on a mission to equip young people and Adults- between the ages of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper