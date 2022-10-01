FCT Traditional Rulers Seek Environment-friendly Social Amenities





Traditional Rulers and other stakeholders in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have called for the provision of environmentally friendly social amenities in their communities.

They made the call at a meeting on environmental issues organised by Living Earth Media tagged: “The Nexus, Promotion of Industrial and Domestic Waste Recycling In Nigeria.”

The district head of Jahi 1, who was represented by his secretary, Mohammed Sanusi Yerima, said the environment must be protected, adding that the indiscriminate dumping of refuse causes diseases and harm to the environment.

He called on the government to provide a water disposal bin adding that the community is not safe with scavengers.

“If we get these, the community will be safe,” Yerima said.

Also, the district head of Npape, Malam Musa Audu, said clean water would translate to a clean environment, and urged the government to give them environment friendly social amenities.

Audu who urged the government to provide water for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper