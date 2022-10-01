FCTA Dislodges Scavengers In Katampe





In a bid to avert worries about the security threats scavengers posed to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has demolished the scavengers’ colony in Katampe area of Abuja.

Senior special assistant on Monitoring, Inspection, and Enforcement to the Minister of FCT, Ikharo Attah, while speaking to journalists yesterday in Abuja, advised the natives renting their cashew plantations to scavengers to stop it.

Attah said part of their work was to rid the city of scavengers and criminally minded refuse collectors in Katampe where they met them heavily hidden in cashew plantations.

“They are people who are largely tied to crime, we even saw someone’s plate number, we asked them what they were doing with someone’s plate number, they couldn’t explain so we had to collect it from them. Sometimes we see female handbags, shoes, clothes it may be because women are vulnerable,” he said.

He reiterated the commitment of the administration to removing scavengers’…





Source: Leadership Newspaper