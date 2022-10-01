Independence: 1999 Constitution Is Not Nigeria’s Problem – Gen Abdulsalami





As Nigeria marks its 62nd independence anniversary, former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, in this interview, speaks on some topical national issues including security and the ASUU strike. ABU NMODU presents the excerpts.

What is your assessment of Nigeria as she marks her 62nd Independence anniversary?

There is no doubt that we have pitfalls along the way, hopefully politicians are correcting themselves and electorates are learning. But the most challenging is the issues of vote selling and buying, all hands must be on deck to remedy the challenges.

At 62, what do you think Nigeria should have done differently?

That is a very difficult question. What should have been done? I will rather say that we should be doing more on the political theatre. If you look at the Nigeria of today going back 60 years ago, you will see that there are many non governmental organisations (NGOs) that are all coming out and all for the sake of Nigeria and each one of these NGOs are…





Source: Leadership Newspaper