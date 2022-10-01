Independence Day: IGP Deploys Police Personnel, Assures Of Security





The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, has directed the deployment of adequate Police personnel to provide protection for citizens, critical national infrastructures and ensure the success of all activities lined-up for the country’s 62nd independence anniversary scheduled for Saturday, October 1, 2022.

The Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the deployment was to prevent any untoward situation throughout the period of the celebration and beyond all over the country.

The IGP also directed strategic police managers comprising Assistant Inspectors-general of Police and Commissioners of Police in all the zonal and state commands and the FCT, to ensure high visibility and confidence boosting patrols around the venues of the celebrations, residential areas and other public places to prevent infiltration by hostile elements and ensure a peaceful celebration.

The Force PRO also said the IGP, while congratulating His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, president and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper