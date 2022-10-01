JUST-IN: APC Sets Up Women Campaign Team, Names Aisha Buhari Grand Patron





Nigeria’s governing party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday, announced the composition of its women’s campaign team.

Named the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team, the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, is expected to lead the women’s wing of the party to victory as its grand patron.

Also playing key roles are Senator Oluremi Tinubu, three-term senator representing Lagos Central at the upper chamber of the National Assembly and former first lady of Lagos State, and Nana Shettima, the former first lady of Borno State and wife of the APC’s vice-presidential candidate. They will be serving as chairman and co-chairman of the women’s campaign team respectively.

This was contained in a statement issued by Rinsola Abiola, daughter of late Chief MKO Abiola and active member of the APC, who was also named in the media and administrative committees of the women’s campaign team.

Asabe Vilita Bashir, a former Member of the House of Representatives from…





Source: Leadership Newspaper