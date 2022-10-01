October 1: Nigeria On The Rise Despite Challenges, Says Kwara Gov





Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Saturday, said that Nigeria is a nation on the rise regardless of some drawbacks in its nation-building efforts and its share of the global challenges.

AbdulRazaq, who congratulated Nigerians on Nigeria’s 62nd independence anniversary, said leaders and citizens must play their roles to better the lots of the country and its people.

The governor spoke at the independence anniversary parade held in Ilorin amid colouful march-pasts by contingents from the security agencies, public and private primary and secondary schools, members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the Red Cross in Kwara State.

“Nigeria is a nation on the rise. I agree that we are struggling against various challenges of nation building. Yes, we are up against the fluctuations of the global economy,” he said, adding: “However, our country is not stagnant. We are not hopeless. Everyday, new successes are being recorded in the economy, infrastructural…





Source: Leadership Newspaper