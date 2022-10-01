Swimming Coaches Conference: NAF President Expresses Delight Over Large Turn Out





Nigeria Aquatic Federation (NAF) President, Chinoye Aliyu has expressed delight over the large turnout of participants witnessed at the ongoing Swimming Coaches Conference and Aquatic Lifeguard Professional Course.

The event which kicked off from September 25th, on the 30th at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere Lagos.

Reacting to the large turnout, Aliyu gave kudos to the participants of the day two activity saying that she is impressed with the response of swimmers who thronged the venue with the aim of gaining more orientation about the sport.

“I’m happy with the massive turn up I have seen so far. The federation thinks it is high time the country steps up in the game of swimming. It is our pleasure to bring this initiative to those willing to know more about the game.

“Though swimming is not well recognised like the game of football or basketball, we still have what it takes to prove to Nigerians that swimming is a sport. Water is life and we want to give that life to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper