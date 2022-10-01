Why I Opened Can Of Worms – PDP Dep. National Chairman





The deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Taofeek Arapaja, has opened up on why he and his colleagues in the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) returned party funds, declaring that there are more discrepancies in management of party funds.

Arapaja, who denied being a lackey of the camp of the aggrieved party governors and leaders, told LEADERSHIP Weekend that the figures declared for the sale of forms do not correspond with what was declared to them by the party.

He added that they decided to return the money because they became convinced that it was not legitimate.

Arapaja, who spoke with LEADERSHIP Weekend, however, denied that the five NWC members who returned the money to the coffers of the PDP are working for the Wike Camp, adding that they are adults who can make their own decisions.

He said, “That is not true. We told you all that happened – and that is what it is. We believe the money is suspicious. Why didn’t you give us before now. We…





Source: Leadership Newspaper