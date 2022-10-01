Yobe APC To Appeal Machina’s Court Victory





The Yobe chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it would appeal the Federal High Court judgement which declared Bashir Machina as its senatorial candidate for Yobe North despite the decision of Senate President Ahmad Lawan to accept the court’s decision.

Yobe APC chairman Mohammed Gadaka said the judgement was not acceptable to the party.

Gadaka, in a statement yesterday said Lawan remained the candidate of the party for the election.

The statement said: “We are aware of the Wednesday, September 28, 2022 ruling of the Federal High Court in Damaturu concerning the forthcoming Yobe North Senatorial District election.

“However, we respectfully reject the decision of the president of the senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, accepting the judgment of the court which disqualified his candidature and participation in the election.

“In exercise of our legal rights, the Yobe State chapter of the APC has decided to appeal the ruling in the interest of Yobe State, Nigeria and good…





Source: Leadership Newspaper