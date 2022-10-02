Beer Sectoral Group Partners FRSC To Raise Awareness On Don’t Drink and Drive Campaign





Beer Sectoral Group (BSG) of the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN) is partnering with the Federal Road Safety Commission(FRSC) to raise awareness levels on road users against the menace of drinking and driving.

This, it said, is part of its corporate social responsibility to ensure safety and promote responsible consumption of beers and alcohol in the country.

BSG said, this would address the dangers of drunk driving amongst motorists, road users by launching this year’s ‘Don’t Drink And Drive Campaign’ in Lagos, which it said, poses a great threat to road infrastructure.

The idea, he stressed, is to encourage responsible drinking and to ensure having safety on roads while promoting the campaign through, the use of social media adverts, radio jingles, billboards, posters and stickers to enhance the campaign.

FRSC, as a key partner in the campaign, will conduct the rallies in each state and is encouraged to innovate based on peculiar challenges in line with the core…





Source: Leadership Newspaper