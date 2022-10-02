Military Sacrifices Enhancing Nigeria’s Unity – Group





The Unity Advocacy Group (UAG) has lauded the armed forces of Nigeria for the noble role of keeping the country united.

In an Independence message, the group said the sacrifices of officers and men of the armed forces had been a major factor that keeps binding the country together.

The statement signed by UAG’s convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion, said the current security challenges in the country further revealed the level of sacrifices the military make to strengthen national unity.

The group urged Nigerians to keep hope alive, assuring that all would be well.

UAG said the promise by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Leo Irabor that Nigerians would soon rejoice over the security disposition was coming to pass with massive successes in the various theatres of operations.

According to UAG, President Muhammadu Buhari even confirmed the successes of ongoing military operations recently.

“We are proud of what our military is doing across the country. Bandits, terrorists and economic…





Source: Leadership Newspaper