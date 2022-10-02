My Administration Has Done Well – Diri





Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has scored his administration high in performance in just two years and eight months.

Governor Diri said Saturday, that within the period under review, his administration has made modest and visible progress that has impacted the state positively.

The Bayelsa governor spoke during a state broadcast aired on Yenagoa-based radio and television stations to mark Nigeria’s 62nd independence and the 26th anniversary of the creation of Bayelsa State.

He again spoke during an anniversary parade at the Peace Park in Yenagoa.

A statement by his chief press secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as saying that within the period, his Prosperity Administration had embarked on big-ticket as well as smaller projects across the eight local government areas of the state.

According to Senator Diri, his administration has so far embarked on construction of nearly 150 kilometers of road infrastructure, including internal roads, in the three…





Source: Leadership Newspaper