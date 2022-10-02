NDLEA Nabs Ex-footballer With 1.40kg Of Cocaine At Lagos Airport





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested an ex-footballer, Okafor Emmanuel Junior, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, on his arrival from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on board an Ethiopian airlines flight with 1.40kg crack cocaine concealed in his bags.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the 33-year-old indigene of Arochukwu local government in Abia State, was arrested on Monday, September 26, 2022 after anti-narcotic officers discovered he concealed the illicit substance in the handles of his bags and padded the top edges of same with the class A drug.

The NDLEA further said during preliminary interview, Okafor said that he was an ex-footballer with the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Enugu FC, where he played for four seasons before leaving for Sri Lanka in 2014.

Also, two Malians: Mohammed Demoele, 38 and Coulibaly Maliki, 56, have been arrested by officers of the Marine Unit of NDLEA at…





Source: Leadership Newspaper