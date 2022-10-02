New German Rules Go Into Force As Infections Rise In Colder Months





Germany has modified rules on mask-wearing and hygiene as it prepares for a rise in COVID-19 cases. But not all restrictions have been tightened — and not everyone is satisfied.

Residents in Germany will from Saturday have to adjust to a new set of rules aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The rules are being introduced as the country is seeing a steady rise in infections amid colder weather, with officials recording 96,367 new cases in the past 24 hours, around double the number recorded a week ago.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach called the new rules strict compared with other European countries but said Germany was being “not smarter but more cautious” in its approach.

From Saturday, passengers over the age of 14 on long-distance trains will be obliged to wear FFP2 masks — similar to the US-standard N95 respirator — rather than the less-protective surgical masks that have hitherto been compulsory.

Health ministers in all 16 German…





