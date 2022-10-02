NGO Commits To Impacting Healthy, Sustainable Devt, Growth In Nigeria





A non-governmental organisation under the auspices of Emilda Health Development Initiative (EHDI) in conjunction with Attu Reachout Foundation (ARF), has expressed commitment to the development of Nigeria’s health sector and sustainable growth through medical outreaches.

The NGO disclosed this at Adu/Aiede in Owukpa, Ogbadibo local government area of Benue State during a medical outreah at the weekend.

Speaking to journalists at the three-day event organised by the both Foundations, the convener and founder of EHDI, Dr Millie Attu, said: “This free medical outreach will cover the screening against some common ailments such as Diabetes, High Blood Pressure, Arthritis, Malaria, Cataract, and other prevalent health challenges.

“Furthermore, this program is being organised under the pet project tagged, ‘Youth and Women Improvement and Health Support’, as our organization has made very significant impact in various aspects of human life since its inception in the last 12 years.”

While…





Source: Leadership Newspaper