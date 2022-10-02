Nigeria Re-elected As Part 2 Member Of ICAO Council 





Nigeria has won re-election into the Part 2 of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council on the same day it was marking its 62nd independence anniversary on October 1, 2022.

The re-election which took place at the plenary session of the ongoing 41st general assembly of the organisation in Montreal, Canada on Saturday, October 1, 2022, saw Nigeria garnering 149 votes to be elected for the 15th consecutive time.

Special assistant to the Minister of Aviation, Dr James Odaudu, said while reacting to Nigeria’s victory in the election, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, who is leading the Nigerian delegation at the assembly, said the increased number of countries that supported Nigeria showed its rising profile amongst member-nations.

He expressed appreciation for the support that the Aviation sector has continued to enjoy from President Muhammadu Buhari which has resulted in the numerous achievements being celebrated by the global aviation…





Source: Leadership Newspaper