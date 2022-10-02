NIS Warns Immigrants Against Illegal Possession Of Voter’s Card





Authorities of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) in Bayelsa State have met with leaders of migrant communities in the state, warning them against illegal possession of voter’s cards ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The NIS Bayelsa Command led by Comptroller Sunday James, during the meeting with leaders of Nigerien, Beninois, Togolese, Ghanian and Malian communities in the state, warned against possession of valid voter’s cards and involvement in acts capable of disrupting the country’s general elections.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the meeting, which was convened by the state command of the NIS, was triggered by the directive of the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Isah Jere Idris, to all comptrollers of the NIS state commands and special formations at a meeting held at the NIS headquarters, Abuja.

Idris had ordered the commands to increase surveillance and spot checks on non-Nigerians in preparation for the 2023 elections, warning that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper