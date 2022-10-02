Police Arrest 2 for Attacking Fire Fighters In Anambra





The Police in Anambra State said they have arrested two men for attacking fire fighters and preventing them from carrying out their job during a fire outbreak.

The Controller , Anambra State Command of the Fire Service, Mr Martin Agbili, made the disclosure while speaking with journalists in Awka yesterday.

Agbili disclosed that the two men were picked up by the police for pelting Fire service officers on duty with stones.

Fire broke out at Nkwelle Ezunaka, near Onitsha, Anambra state on Saturday, when a petrol tanker carrying petroleum product fell into a ditch.

A source who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sunday, said the tanker driver lost control and fell into the ditch, spilling its content, and causing a massive outbreak of fire in the area.

Residents of the area reportedly fled their homes for fear of being trapped in the flame.

Our correspondent gathered that fire fighters who were deployed to the area were chased back by irate mob, who protested their delay in arrival.

Source: Leadership Newspaper