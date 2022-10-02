Tales Of Woe As Flood Kills 7, Displaces Thousands In Kwara





Residents of riverine communities in Patigi, Patigi local government area of Kwara State who were displaced by a devastating flood last weekend have recounted their ordeal.

The victims said they now live in make- shift accommodation, with the attendant health hazards, following the destruction of their residential buildings by the flood.

Though, we are in the rainy season, LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the release of water from the Jebba hydroelectric power dam compounded the problem of flooding in Patigi community and its environs.

LEADERSHIP also observed that the refusal of those living in the flood prone areas to heed the state government and relevant stakeholders’ advice to relocate from the areas was responsible for the collosal loss of lives, destruction of farmlands and residential buildings when the flood occurred.

No fewer than seven lives have been lost to flood disaster in different parts of state this year alone with Patigi local government being the worst hit…





Source: Leadership Newspaper