The Great Possibilities Of The Grace Of Jesus





TEXT: MARK 10:26-27; 1 TIMOTHY 1:14-15, Mark 10:26-27

The grace is full tonight, and available tonight, the fullness of the grace of God that will overlook all your sins, that will forgive all your sins that will give you salvation, the joy of salvation, that will give you give you the great possibility, all available tonight. All your life, whatever problem may come your way, the grace to say I’m still here, and His treasure is still full of Grace.

Titus 2:11. Some people sometimes may come to visit you but when that grace comes to visit you, the grace of God brings salvation,and visit you tonight, it will bring salvation into your life, freedom and the joy of the Lord, salvation and the peace will come to your life in Jesus name.

The grace of God will not pass you by anywhere you are tonight. Praise God, it has come to me, and that grace will not allow you to be lost, and perish.

We need teaching,we need that still small voice everytime saying now you have grace, you have…





Source: Leadership Newspaper