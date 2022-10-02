Ukraine: Putin Regime Violating All Norms Of International Law – Enifome





A Nigerian public affairs analyst, Emesakoru Enifome, has said the actions of Russian President, Vladimir Putin, grossly violate all norms of international law, adding that there is a double nuclear danger in the region.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and occupation of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the Europe’s largest nuclear power station, have triggered the first real-world case of a crisis that security scholars have feared for decades – a threat of radiological disaster from a wartime incursion on an operating nuclear power plant.

He said the danger is as a result of a possible technogenic disaster at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant due to provocations and other dangerous activities of the occupiers, and secondly, as a result of threats to use Russian nuclear weapons in the region for the so-called “protection” of allegedly “Russian territory”.

He said regular Russian provocative shelling of this nuclear facility created the conditions for a large-scale…





Source: Leadership Newspaper