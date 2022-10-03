2 Lynched Persons Are Terrorists, Not Herders, Community Tackles Kaduna Govt





Barely 24 hours after Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State condemned the lynching of two persons believed to be herders in Birnin-Gwari local government area of the State as well as ordering investigation into the incident, Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), has revealed the identities of the lynched persons, saying that they were not herders but terrorist mercenaries from Sudan.

BEPU, which released the identity card of one of the duo, stated categorically that, “records which BEPU is privy to, show that, the lynched ‘herders’ were terrorist mercenaries from the Republic of Sudan. Therefore, the lynched persons are not herdsmen as falsely reported earlier but international criminal syndicates that have been terrorising Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area (ID cards attached).”

Governor el-Rufa’i had on Sunday condemned the killing of the two persons by a mob in Birnin Gwari local government area of the State and directed that investigation be launched into the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper