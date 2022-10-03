2023: I’m Strong, Healthy, Tinubu Dispels Ill-health Rumour In Fitness Video





Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in far away London has taken to the social media space to certify himself medically fit.

In a short video he posted on Sunday night, Tinubu was seen riding a stationary bike at a gym, saying contrary to rumours that he was down in health, he was strong, hale and hearty.

Tinubu had jetted out of Nigeria to the United Kingdom, sparking speculations that his trip may not be unconnected with a severe health condition, especially when he was conspicuously absent at the signing of Peace Accord by all the presidential candidates and their political parties.

But in the video, which he posted on his verified Twitter handle, Tinubu also left a short message, sayin, “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign. Well… Nope.

“This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One.”

Rattled by reports of his…





Source: Leadership Newspaper