32.5% CRR: CBN Takes Out N7trn From Banks’ Vault





Following the directive given to banks in the country to fund their accounts to enable it deduct the reviewed Cash Reserve Requirement within 48 hours, findings have shown that about N7 trillion was taken out of the system.

The CRR had been raised by five per cent from 27.5 per cent to 32.5 per cent as the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) was raised by 150 basis points to 15.5 per cent from 14 per cent to curb the rising inflation in the country.

This is as the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN) has lamented that with the increment in MPR, the hope for a single digit lending rate for the productive sector has been dashed.

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, had last week expressed the determination of the apex bank to curb money supply as a measure to combat inflation which has risen to 20.5 per cent as of August this year.

Rising from the 287th MPC meeting on Tuesday last week, Emefiele gave banks 48 hours to fund their accounts to enable the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper