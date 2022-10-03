Adoration Ministry: Fr. Mbaka Not Removed, Says Catholic Secretariat





The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) has denied media reports that the embattled Priest, Reverend Fr. Ejike Mbaka, was removed as the spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry.

CSN said the vocal priest having been told to take time away in solitude, was asked to propose a priest to administer the Adoration Ministry in the interim, and with the approval of his Bishop, Mbaka introduced Fr. Anthony Amadi to his followers.

A statement signed by the Director of Social Communications, CSN, Padre Mike Nsikak Umoh, however, said unfortunately, some people were still not pleased and would prefer that Fr. Mbaka remains at the Adoration Ministry.

“Going by an interview with the Director of Communications, Enugu Diocese, Rev. Fr. Ben Achi, Very Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka was not removed from the Adoration Ministry, as many reports are suggesting.

Source: Leadership Newspaper