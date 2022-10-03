After Abuja Parley With Atikui -Wike, Makinde, Ortom, Ikpeazu, Ugwuanyi Meet, Weigh Options





Three days after a meeting with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in Abuja, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday met with his colleagues behind closed doors over whether to support the party’s candidate or not.

The governors include Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu, Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia, Samuel Ortom, Benue.

The governors who arrived at Akanu Ibiam international airport in Wike’s private jet were received by their host Ugwuanyi, who later led them into the closed-door meeting at the Government House, where Atiku held a consultative meeting with PDP stakeholders in the South East last week.

After the closed-door meeting which lasted for about two hours, the governors declined to speak with journalists.

Sources who noted that Wike briefed his colleagues over his meeting with Atiku, however said the meeting provided an opportunity for the governors to consider their stance on the PDP national chairman, Senator…





Source: Leadership Newspaper