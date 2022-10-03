Buhari Grants Integrity Award To Police Officer, Amah, Who Rejected $200K Bribe





President Muhammadu Buhari has granted the prestigious 2022 Public Service Integrity Award to Chief Supretendent of Police Daniel Itse Amah, for rejecting $200,000 bribe from robbers.

Amah, who is to be confered with the award at the Presidential Villa by President Buhari, is the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Nasarawa Division of Kano State.

The decision to confer the award on Amah was based on the recommendation of the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, in a letter with reference number: ICPC/HC/PE/PSIA/011/ V /88, dated September 13, 2022.

The ICPC thereby enjoined the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba Alkali, to introduce Amah as the special guest at the opening ceremony of the 4th National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in the Public Service during which President Buhari would recognise the awardee.

Recall that the IGP had in a letter of commendation hailed Amah for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper