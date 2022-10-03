Federal Govt Invites Applications For N75,000 Bursary Awards For Students





The federal government has invited applications from suitably qualified students studying Education courses in Universities and Colleges of Education.

Recall that the during the commemoration of the World Teachers Day in Abuja last year, the Federal Government said students undergoing degree programmes in Education in public universities will get N75,000 stipend per semester, while their counterparts undergoing the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) will get N50,000 per semester.

In a press statement issued on Monday by the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, Andrew David Adejo, the government said application forms are now available online at www.education.gov.ng while the deadline for submission of application is October 21, 2022.

He said the eligibility criteria for the Bursary award includes applicants studying Education in Nigerian Colleges of Education and Universities and applicants must be full-time students.

On the method of application, he urged…





Source: Leadership Newspaper