Fr. Mbaka Redeployed As Angry Followers Attempt To Mob Successor





The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Callistus Onaga, has removed Fr. Ejike Mbaka as the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN).

Mbaka personally made the announcement during the Sunday mass and disclosed that the Bishop had appointed Fr Anthony Amadi as the new Spiritual Director of AMEN, to be assisted by other unnamed priests.

“So while I proceed to the Monastery to continue with the remaining disciplinary exercises, as directed; I wouldn’t know how long; but the Church has appointed Fr Anthony Amadi, one of us, to be overseeing all affairs of the Ministry, to be assisted by other priests, pending my return, by the grace of God,” Mbaka stated.

The former AMEN spiritual director had disclosed earlier that the Ministry had not fully opened, pointing out that some programmes including the weekly Friday all-night adoration remained suspended till further notice.

“Our Sunday Masses and Wednesdays’ ‘E No Dey Again’ programmes would continue, while…





Source: Leadership Newspaper