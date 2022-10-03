Gov Bagudu Approves $349,150 For Kebbi Students In India





Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has approved the sum of $349,150 for 116 students from the state studying in India.

The money, according to a statement signed by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Higher Education, Hajiya Haima Boyi Dikko, covers tuition, accommodation, health insurance and allowances for the 2022/2023 academic session.

Dikko said the remaining students for MBBS training whose admission was being processed in Egypt and Russian universities are under the governor’s considerations as soon as the scholarship Board concludes formalities with the institutions.

The permanent secretary also said negotiations have reached an advanced stage on reconciliation for all academic activities to commence in Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero for the 2023 academic session.





Source: Leadership Newspaper