Gov Emmanuel Urges Prayers To Avert Violence In 2023





Worried by the tension pervading the polity, governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, at the weekend staged a state-wide fasting and prayer summit thanking God for His many blessings in the state, and soliciting the benevolence God to avert bloodshed in Nigeria as the elections’ year looms.

Speaking at a solemn assembly to round off the Independence Day prayers at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo, the state capital Governor Emmanuel attributed Nigeria’s current woes to neglect of prayers and stressed the need for “Christians to engage in fervent prayers for God’s intervention and peaceful elections that will ensure a successful transition in 2023”.

“Today’s service is very special and I want to thank those who joined us in the morning to pray for the state and for the country.

“What we are going through today is because of negligence by Christians. If you know as much as some of us do, you will know that Nigeria needs a lot of prayers. The wisdom…





Source: Leadership Newspaper