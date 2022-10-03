How Nigerian Artists Can Tell African Story – DG





With increased efforts to bring the importation of storytellers to depict Nigerian and African history to and end, general manager of the National Theatre Nigeria, Professor Sunday Ododo, has said that Nigeria is focused on encouraging creatives to tell their stories.

Ododo made the statement at the launch of MSwitch Creative Spaces and ArkHive, a platform focused on encouraging Nigeria’s young creative minds to not only tell their stories but know the appropriate medium to sell them.

He also said that every art springs out from the condition of the society of the artists and as such the Nigerian story must be told from a Nigerian perspective.

Likening ArkHive like a beehive, the professor of performance aesthetics and theatre technology, described the platform as one which will not only nurture young creative minds but will in turn serve as a production hub of unharnessed ideas.

Presenting a keynote address themed ‘Arts for Change’, Ododo said that the ArkHive platform has been…





Source: Leadership Newspaper