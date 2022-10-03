NDDC: It’s Discriminatory, Unfair Not To Inaugurate Board – Falana





Renowned constitutional and human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has again decried what he called “discriminatory, unfair and unjust” action of the President Muhammadu Buhari government for its continued delay in the inauguration of a substantive Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) since 2019.

According to him, “whereas the North East Development Commission (NEDC) has a board in place, since May 2019, the Buhari regime has hidden under one excuse or another to treat the NDDC as an extension of the Ministry of the Niger Delta. There is no provision of the law that puts the NDDC under the Ministry of Niger Delta.”

Mr. Falana who spoke at an event organised by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Projects (SERAP) over the weekend in Lagos, urged the people of Niger Delta region to demand the inauguration of the substantive Board for the interventionist agency.

Falana emphasised that, “There are two intervention agencies in Nigeria that are…





Source: Leadership Newspaper