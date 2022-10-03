To Renovate Niger Delta Varsity Teaching Hospital





Bayelsa State government has initiated steps to renovate facilities at the state-owned Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH) located in Okolobiri community in Yenagoa local government area of the state.

The state government said the infrastructural challenges facing the hospital would be addressed with the available resources.

The deputy governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who gave the hint, said the state government’s desire is to make all its hospitals and other healthcare facilities functional, declaring that a committee has set up to comprehensively look into the manpower and other pressing needs of all health facilities in the state.

Ewhrudjakpo, who made this known during a call on him by the chief medical director and representatives of various medical and health unions of the hospital, acknowledged the sacrifices being made by the management and staff of the teaching hospital, pointing out that government would not be able to tackle all the challenges confronting the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper